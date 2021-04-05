Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 9: Zoey, Simon’s future







After tonight’s new episode, we’re certainly curious about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 9. How do you follow up on what happened tonight? It feels like we’ve hit a huge milestone for Zoey and her relationship with Simon, as the two closer than ever before — and that romantic spark has finally been ignited.

Is she at the place where she is ready to explore this? We’ll have to figure out more of that as this story progresses, and there are some other issues that are going to come to light. Take, for example, some malfunctions to the title character’s powers. Next week’s new episode carries with it the title of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery,” and the short synopsis below gives you a sense of what causes her new problem:

After going to see a medium, Zoey’s powers mysteriously start glitching again.

Why would a medium of all things cause a problem for Zoey? If we had to guess, we’d say that there is something about seeing into the future here that messes with whatever wavelength allows her to hear these heart-songs. This is already a sort of clairvoyance, when you think about it — while Zoey can’t predict the future, she can anticipate it because of these in a way that she would be otherwise incapable of.

If the powers just go away, maybe that’s something that could be manageable — if they start going totally haywire, though, that’s a totally different story. Maybe the rest of the story will teach Zoey more about understanding her powers, while at the same time also working to figure out what her relationship with Simon could be. Is this something that could ultimately go the distance?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 9?

