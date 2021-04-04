Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? New episode 6 spoilers







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see episode 6 in just a matter of hours? We’re going to break that down within … and of course share some further scoop.

Can we go ahead and share now some of the good news? Let’s do it! There is going to be a new installment on the air tonight! At the moment, the show is set to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which will probably be a relief to those of you who endured delays last time. This is an episode entitled “The Room Where It Happens,” and as you would imagine, this is one where we’ll learn a lot about Robyn McCall. It’s a setup for the remainder of the season, and one of those shows that is by and large essential to getting a larger sense of who everyone is.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full The Equalizer episode 6 synopsis below:

“The Room Where It Happens” – Mel goes undercover as a volunteer for a rising politician when McCall tries to help a despondent college student being threatened by someone inside the candidate’s campaign. Also, McCall worries when Delilah starts hanging out with a young girl who served time in juvenile detention and reminds McCall of her own troubled youth, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you do want to get a better sense of where the story is going from here, we think that the promo provides that! It’s a reminder of what the stakes are for Robyn as she tries to take down a powerful political figure, and recognizes that he has been one of those people who gets away with all sorts of terrible stuff. She’s determined to take him down, but whether or not he’s really able to remains to be seen.

