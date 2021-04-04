The Walking Dead season 11 premiere date hopes: When’s it back?







After this weekend’s Negan-centric episode, what can we expect in terms of The Walking Dead season 11? When could it come back on the air?

We should start things off with the big news, in the event that you haven’t heard as of yet: The zombie drama is coming back! AMC announced this some time ago, but also made it clear that season 11 would be the final one. At the time of the initial renewal, Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios, said the following:

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama … And now ten years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

If there is a silver lining here, it’s the simple fact that The Walking Dead season 11 will have 24 episodes. Not only that, but there is a Daryl/Carol spin-off being planned for the future. While the flagship show is technically ending, the franchise itself will live on for some time. We know already that there is one more season still for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and that’s without even mentioning Fear the Walking Dead.

So as for when The Walking Dead season 11 is going to premiere, all signs at present point to it happening later this year. We think that AMC would love to stick with an October premiere date if it’s possible — that way, they can get back on their typical schedule after the health crisis derailed things for a good while.

Related – Check out some more news on The Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







