Blue Bloods season 11: Is finale filming starting up soon?







Blue Bloods season 11 is nearing the end of its run — or at least that’s the case behind the scenes. The cast and crew are getting set to start production on the finale, and we’re hoping that there are a few exciting surprises coming up soon.

In a recent post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor noted that the cast and crew are pretty deep into work on episode 15, the penultimate episode of this shortened season. We’ve heard already that Joe Hill could have a role to play in episode 15 — whether it is on-screen or off-screen remains to be seen.

As we do get close to the finale, we do wonder just what sort of exciting stuff the writers have up their sleeve. There are a lot of possibilities that are worth exploring here, and we hope that they don’t play it safe. Maybe it means a story that puts a Reagan’s life in jeopardy, or maybe it is some sort of dramatic promotion that pushes a character forward. Another idea is that the writers actually try to bring Danny and Baez together, since there was a tiny hint at that a little over a week ago.

Technically, we know that there is no formal renewal for a Blue Bloods season 12 as of yet, but we remain optimistic that it’s going to happen. After all, why in the world wouldn’t it happen? Given that this show has been on the air for so long, we have to imagine that CBS would want to give it a proper send-off. Think in terms of what they are doing right now with NCIS: New Orleans. Even Hawaii Five-0 had a proper final season, even if it was a brief one.

