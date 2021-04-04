Men in Kilts episode 8 (finale) preview: The journey to Culloden







Next week on Men in Kilts episode 8, you are going to see one of the most important (and emotional!) episodes we’ve seen to date. It also just so happens to be the finale.

Will there be another season beyond this one? As someone who’s loved seeing Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in this context, we certainly hope so — but even if there’s not, this episode coming up should be a fitting end. All roads are now leading to Culloden, the setting for one of the most significant battles in Scotland’s history. It’s a place of great sorrow and tragedy, and it’s also one of the most pivotal settings within Outlander itself.

It only makes sense that the show come to an end here this season, as there is so much gravity that surrounds it. There is also still room for greater learning as Sam and Graham experience what it means to be there in those fateful moments. There has been a lot of humor all season long, and there could continue to be a few moments in the finale; yet, Culloden itself is a solemn, greatly important place. Many Scots living today can trace their ancestry all the way back there.

We’re grateful for Men in Kilts over these past couple of months. While we have noted it before, this show has done a tremendous job of offering us a sense of escapism at a time where we sorely need it. Within this health crisis, it is so enormously difficult for any of us to get away a few blocks, let alone to the other side of the world. This show offers up a sense of adventure that we would not otherwise have, and makes us dream of opportunities once life is a little bit safer.

