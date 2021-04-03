Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 promo: Who faces accusations?







As we wait for Blue Bloods season 11 episode 11 to air on CBS this coming Friday, hard times are coming for someone. Accusations are going to surface regarding a certain character’s past, and questions arise as to what’s going to be done. Are they accusations even truthful? That’s another part of the equation.

The promo below features Frank speaking at a press conference about some of these claims, though it doesn’t actually give you a sense as to who is the target of them. Here’s where we come in with some more information. Based on the synopsis we’ve seen for “Guardian Angels,” the person at the center of the drama is Sid Gormley. He’s one of Frank’s most-loyal advisers, but his actions from decades ago are going to surface and cause all sorts of problems.

If some of the allegations of excessive force and/or police brutality are true, there may be no way to help Gormley — he may have broken the law or, at the very least, committed offenses that lead to termination. Even though Frank cares about him, he can’t turn a blind eye — he and the rest of the NYPD need to investigate. We just hope that we’re looking at a smear campaign here, or someone who is just trying to cause problems for Gormley so that he doesn’t want to be a part of the force anymore. We don’t want anyone within the core Blue Bloods family to leave the show, and we were worried just over an episode ago that Gormley was going to be gone for a while.

Beyond Sid’s story, the promo also hypes up a violent encounter for Jamie in the streets. He’s going to want to do something as a result of this, but needs to remember to go by-the-book here and not just react based on emotion.

