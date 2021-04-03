When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7 sneak peek: Elizabeth’s concern







Tomorrow night on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7, there is clearly going to be a lot going on within Hope Valley. At the forefront of all of it, though, will be Ned. His collapse caught everyone by surprise at the end of this past episode, and we’re now mired in an unfortunate waiting game. If you are Elizabeth or Florence, you most likely recognize that there is not all that much you can do in order to make the situation better. Instead, you just have to stay busy and hope that good news comes from the infirmary.

In the case of Florence, though, it’s already clear that she may be keeping herself a little bit too busy. For some more updates on that very thing, you don’t have to look further than the sneak peek below. She’s clearly been up for countless hours, and is running amok doing everything that she can to help others. In doing this, though, she is neither helping nor taking care of herself. This is where Erin Krakow’s character comes in. She encourages Florence to take a break, and that she will find someone else to help take care of things.

It’s nice to see Elizabeth once more in this caretaker context, mostly because it serves as a nice reminder of all of the different roles that she has within the Hope Valley world. While we know that the bulk of this season is being spent watching her alongside Lucas and Nathan, there are other relationships she has and stories that can be constructed. We want to see more stuff like this while we wait for her eventual decision.

Will Elizabeth make it in this episode, entitled “Before My Very Eyes”? For the time being, it feels almost reckless to come to any major assumption here. We’ve felt like she would’ve in a few episodes so far this season, only to get the rug pulled out from under us.

