The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 promo: Will Townsend kill Anne?

Entering this episode, Raymond Reddington is probably feeling rather great about himself. How so? He was able to thwart his “Friend from the East” and also killed Rakitin — basically, he was able to protect his operation while also keeping Harold Cooper alive. He also chased in the favor that Alina Park owed him — it was the most success we’ve seen him have with an operation from start to finish all season.

Ironically, though, we’re moving into a spot moving forward where he’s being a little more reckless. Judging from the promo alone, Reddington is going to be paying Anne a visit, not realizing that Neville Townsend could be following him right out. He could put her life in danger just by going to see her.

The fact that Neville is attacking her house may be a clue that Anne is not secretly working with Liz, something that we’ve been afraid of for a good while now. If she is, then it’s so deep a cover that not even Townsend knows about it. This to him just feels like an “eye for an eye” sort of situation — because Reddington supposedly led to the death of Townsend’s family, he wants to take someone away from him. That is, of course, assuming that Reddington is actually responsible as opposed to Katarina. Something still feels amiss here, but what is it?

