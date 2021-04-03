This Is Us season 5 episode 12 spoilers: Are Kevin, Randall reuniting?







For most of This Is Us season 5, we’ve wondered whether we would see Kevin and Randall get on the same page again. The feud at the end of season 4 was brutal and heartbreaking, and we’ve only started to see some glimmers of hope that they would find their way back.

The two have spoken over the phone, and it does seem like the groundwork was recently laid out for something more substantial. So will that happen on Tuesday’s episode? Based on the photo above, there is a chance of this happening.

Granted, we should say that there is no guarantee that this image of Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley’s characters stems from the present. However, why else would NBC release it? They have to know what people would read into this! Kevin and Randall do have a lot to talk through, whether it be lighthearted subjects (Kevin’s new babies) or more serious ones (Kevin not understanding the experience Randall went through as a Black child in an all-white family).

We’ve seen in the flash-forwards that eventually, these two brothers get to a place where they are as close as they’ve ever been, if not even better. Getting back there is not going to be altogether easy, but we continue to be hopeful that they will. This episode could be the start of something greater, even if there are some bumps in the road they encounter along the way.

One other question we have: If this scene is in the present, who is going to be the one that travels? Both have already made recent trips…

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 12?

