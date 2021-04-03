The Right Stuff canceled at Disney+; will season 2 happen elsewhere?







After one season on Disney+, the streaming service has decided to ground the space-race series The Right Stuff.

The shocking news today was first reported over at Deadline, and we say it’s shocking just because this is the first scripted cancellation by the still-very-much-new streaming service. We would have loved to see the show continue there for a little while longer, especially since it didn’t have the advantage of coming from a major franchise. Sure, it’s based on a true story and celebrated some of the first super-famous astronauts in America, but not all of them are familiar faces for younger viewers. This series may have needed some time to get a lot of people on board.

So is there hope for another season somewhere else? We would say, at least for now, that you really shouldn’t rule something like this out. The aforementioned report notes that the series has a substantial tax credit already in place to move to California, and studio Warner Bros. TV has some other possible venues for this show. Think in terms of TNT or HBO Max, who already have more synergy than Disney+ ever did.

In the end, The Right Stuff may still be searching for the right home. Remember for a moment here that the show was originally meant for Nat Geo’s linear network, but then shifted over to streaming to give Disney+ more exclusive programming early on. We feel like moving forward, Disney will probably still prioritize their own studio productions for Disney+ as opposed to bringing in some from outside studios. We have to go ahead and prepare for that in advance.

Ultimately, we do think that there is a lot of story here to tell — who doesn’t love stories about the space race, or how some of these astronauts tended to be idolized?

