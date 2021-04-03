Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 12 details: The series finale ‘Old Souls’







Next week on Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 12, we’re nearing the end of an era — or, as it seems to be at present, the end of the show.

Unless a network or streaming service comes out of the woodwork to try and save the show, it does appear that next week’s “Old Souls” is the series finale. It’s apparently 71 minutes long according to TV Guide (commercials included), and hopefully that means that there will be a chance for proper closure.

Was this episode necessarily intended to be the end of the series? Both yes and no. It sounds as though it was written to be an end just in case, but there were also some things left open-ended. Here is what showrunner Emily Andras had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“I feel like given all that the show has been through and how hard we had to fight to keep going for a variety of just crazy reasons, and how dedicated the fans have been fighting for the show, I did not have a crystal ball, but I was pretty determined to give them a fairly satisfying ending … There are some things that are unresolved because I like to hedge my bets or come back for a movie in 20 years. Whatever happens, I’m really proud of the finale. I really love it, I think it’s one of my favorite episodes, and I really hope the fans do, too.”

What are we expecting when it comes to this final episode? Or or less all of the things that Wynonna Earp as a series is known for. There will likely be opportunities aplenty to laugh, cry, and cheer on the likes of Wynonna, Waverly, and Nicole. We also think there will be a way to also celebrate the fans, some of the most loyal people out there who already saved the show from the brink once.

