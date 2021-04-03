The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 return date: The story of ‘Anne’







Curious to learn The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 following tonight’s new episode? Be prepared for a story about Anne. After all, the title for this particular installment is … “Anne”! Surprised? Excited? All of the above? Well, rest assured, you are going to see a story like no other.

Yet, there aren’t too many details about this episode out there. There is no official synopsis out there, though we do have a full return date: Friday, April 16. We’ve got a one-week break in the action, and in that time hopefully everyone out there can catch their breath — or just catch up, in the event they are behind on episodes.

The photo above is one of many images that was released ahead of this episode, and we wonder if this is a story all about Reddington getting away from DC for a while and visiting the bird-watcher. We know that he cares for her, but in the past, Dembe did his best to encourage him to not veer off-course. So long as he lives that life that he does, people close to him will be in danger. What’s changed? Has anything changed? It’s fair to wonder a lot of this. Reddington could just be going rogue; we’ve certainly seen him do that before…

Amidst everything that happens with Reddington and Anne, we’re really hoping that she is not some sort of plant working for Liz. That twist feels far too obvious, and we like this story so much more if she is just a random woman who Reddington takes an interest in.

