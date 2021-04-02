Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? ‘Dark Harvest’ expectations







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Are we actually going to have two straight episodes after some repeats? Within this article, we’ll talk you through some of that — plus, share more of what lies ahead!

For the second straight week, we are actually here to present/hand down some info that should make a lot of people smile: There is a new installment on the air! This time around, it’s one entitled “Dark Harvest” that should have a lot of humor, but also a meaningful message at the end, as well. One of the things that this series has long done a good job at is telling the story of veterans and how they cope with life after service. This will be a part of the story, as you see Magnum and Higgins do their part to support a veteran who has lost a service dog.

For a few more details on that, be sure to check out the full season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Dark Harvest” – When a Marine Corps vet’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Also, when TC is sued by a disgruntled customer, he asks Rick and Jin to help prove that he’s being scammed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you are looking for some other positive news beyond just this, note that Magnum PI has more new episodes coming throughout the month! We know that there have been a lot of hiatuses as of late, but this is going to be an opportunity for the show to shake things up a little bit and really build momentum.

