Is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist? Is Liz Keen returning soon?

If these questions do feel familiar, it’s for a rather simple reason: Why’s been asking them for a good while now. We know that they are some of the biggest questions being asked in all of TV. If Boone does not return tonight as Elizabeth Keen, it will mark her eighth straight absence from the series — her longest break from the show ever. Yet, being gone from the NBC show doesn’t mean that she is leaving — not in the slightest.

The latest update that we can offer here is fairly simple: Megan has already alluded to a return on the series on social media, even if she’s not sharing a lot of details about it. Meanwhile, all current indications are that this absence is story-driven as opposed to her wanting to depart The Blacklist for whatever reason. There’s too much of a story left to tell for Liz! If she was really gone for good, it’s hard to imagine that the writers would have crafted this story where she is off to build her army and get revenge on Raymond Reddington. They’ve could have made it feel like this exit was permanent, and they didn’t.

We’ll see if Liz turns up tonight — if not, we still have confidence that she will be appearing in new episodes before too long. With the way that season 8 was constructed in the early going, it does feel like she is critical to the endgame here — and we know that there’s at least one more season coming beyond this.

Are you happy that Megan Boone is not leaving The Blacklist and her role of Liz Keen?

