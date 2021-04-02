Shark Tank preview: StepNpull, Phoozy, Probiotic Maker, and DynoSafe







There’s a new episode of Shark Tank right around the corner, so be ready for StepNpull, Phoozy, Probiotic Maker, and DynoSafe! All four of these companies are ready for their big debut, and all of them feel useful in their own way. Two of them especially could be beneficial to customers in this time where public health and safety are more important than ever before.

Before we say or do too much else here, let’s share the synopsis detailing how the story of this episode could be told:

“Episode 1220” – An entrepreneur from Springfield, Missouri, shares his simple yet ingenious invention that helps prevent the spread of germs like COVID-19. A husband-and-wife duo from Scottsdale, Arizona, introduce their smart, refrigerated safe that makes contactless delivery more secure. An entrepreneur from South Jordan, Utah, hopes his idea for an at-home probiotic maker grows on the Sharks; while a pair of entrepreneurs from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, respectively, is over the moon about their spacesuit-influenced gadget guard on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, APRIL 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG-L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

StepNpull – This innovation was around long before virus concerns, but it’s certainly more useful now than ever before: A hands-free door opener! It’s a new way to help businesses keep their places safe, and we imagine it could be useful for people who have their hands full and find it a little hard to reach for a doorknob.

DynoSafe – Even after the current health crisis is over, we do still think contactless delivery could remain a thing for quite some time. This product makes that easier — it’s a refrigerated, code-activated safe that can be used in order to store deliveries. In addition to helping keep drivers and residents safe, it can also store perishable items and ensure theft does not occur for people away from their homes at the time of delivery.

Phoozy – Is this the ultimate phone/tablet sleeve? Based on how the product is being described, it certainly seems that way. It is made in part from NASA technology, and various models protect your device from hot or cold temperatures, drops, and a whole lot more. Some may help to even keep them clean! Price-wise, most of these sleeves still come in at a fairly comfortable spot.

Probiotic Maker – It feels like the name here is pretty self-explanatory: This product helps create probiotics for use in yogurts, cream cheese, protein shakes, and a whole lot more. The technology itself feels pretty simple and explainable — which is good, since stuff like this could be complicated. It mostly comes down here to whether or not the Sharks bite on a deal.

