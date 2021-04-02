The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 4 preview: Ayo, Zemo, & more







What are we going to see moving into The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 4 next week? We have a feeling that the story is going to pick up precisely where the show left off this week.

How about the ending to episode 3? We knew that this Disney+ show was going to dive head-first into a lot of story pertaining to Captain America, but what we did not expect was some other franchises getting folded in. The appearance of Ayo, second-in-command at the Dora Milaje, came as a total shock — a welcome one, granted. Her appearance, and her demand for Zemo, does set the stage for some fascinating twists moving forward.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is an action-heavy superhero show in some ways, it’s also about politics and seeing characters work in order to navigate some precarious situations. We’ve already seen references to Age of Ultron and other iterations of the MCU through the first three episodes, and this is clearly a show where actions are going to have longstanding consequences. That is precisely the way the writers want it.

Meanwhile, identity will probably remain one of the show’s central themes for some time moving forward, and for good reason. What does it mean to really be a new “Captain America” when you don’t understand the value of the shield? Can our title characters be stronger representation? We know that this is a fairly short series, but we appreciate how the writers are putting so much work in — and also how Emily VanCamp found time to reprise her role as Sharon despite also being a series regular on The Resident.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Falcon and the Winter Solider

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Falcon and the Winter Solider episode 4?

Are you expecting any other cameos? Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we absolutely don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







