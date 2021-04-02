Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 spoilers: What are Eddie, Witten up to?







In just a matter of hours, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 is poised to arrive on CBS! As you would imagine, there is going to be a lot going on for just about every member of the Reagan family.

When it comes to Vanessa Ray’s character of Eddie, we’re pleased to report that she and her partner Witten are going to have a storyline of their own! According to the synopsis for “The Common Good” airing tonight, “Eddie and Witten suspect a live-in nanny is being abused after she approaches them on the street for help.” The photo above may be of these two characters as they are being approached by the aforementioned nanny, and it could be the catalyst for everything that follows.

While Jamie is not directly mentioned in this synopsis, we’re sure that he will have a role to play within this story in due time. After all, a case like this is almost certainly going to move up the chain to him at some point, and we just hope that it leads to these three characters working together as opposed to creating a situation where there is more conflict. We understand that Jamie and Eddie aren’t going to agree on everything, but sometimes we think that their stories are a little too conflict-based given the fact that they are a married couple. Can we have more romance here and there?

Regardless of whatever Jamie’s role is within this story, we’re just excited to see how Eddie and Witten handle this case. There aren’t many all-female partnerships on TV, let alone within real-life police forces; this presents an opportunity to bring something a little bit different to the table week in and week out.

