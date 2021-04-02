The Blacklist season 8 episode 12: ‘Rakitin’ & the Man from the East







Tonight, The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 is poised to arrive on NBC, and we have a sense already that this should be one for the books.

What lies ahead here? Let’s start, of course, with the title here: “Rakitin.” The noted hacker is getting his own spotlight episode, and we have to imagine that this could be important in establishing the larger mythology. Think about it — Rakitin has been working alongside the Man from the East, someone who has been left intentionally nameless for the entirety of the season. The hacker may know this man’s secrets, and also give us more clues as to what the future could hold.

So who is this Man from the East really? That’s another question that we’re left to wonder right now. What we know is that he and Reddington have a longstanding relationship — a “30-year project” between them has been mentioned in the past. It seems like this man has Russia’s best interests at heart, and he thinks that James Spader’s character is ultimately on his side. He recognizes the importance of Elizabeth Keen, and that’s why she remains untouchable.

Cooper, however, is a little more complicated. The Man from the East wants him gone — maybe he thinks he’s too close to the truth. Or, maybe he just thinks he is causing Reddington to lose sight of his original mission. No matter the reason, the promo below is a clear reminder that everything is about to come to a head.

