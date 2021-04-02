The Serpent season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?







Following its big launch on Netflix today, can you expect The Serpent to be renewed for a season 2? Or, is the more likely situation that it gets canceled? We’ll break down everything within this piece as we currently know it.

If you have watched the entire season in its entirety, there’s a good chance that you know the answer to this already. The Serpent (which originally aired on BBC One in the UK) was devised from the get-go to be a limited series. This is retelling of the life of infamous murderer Charles Sobhraj, and it covers a pretty large period of his exploits. It takes you through everything from his earlier days to his relationships and then, eventually, his arrest.

If there was a second season, there honestly wouldn’t be that much more to discuss other than covering a very-late period of the killer’s life. Why do that? The more likely scenario is that we see the cast and producers here work on a separate project — and there is always an endless number of stories that they could choose to adapt.

One of the things that we love about shows like The Serpent is that they were clearly designed with a distinct beginning, middle, and end. One of the things that American television often falters with too much is this idea that shows are meant to stick around forever. There are even some limited series (take Big Little Lies) that are meant to be singular stories that are then pushed into something more. It’s good to have closure sometimes, and to also dive into a series knowing long in advance how all of it is going to wrap up.

