Bridgerton season 2: Regé-Jean Page not returning







While there may be a number of other fantastic things about Bridgerton season 2, we now know there is one thing the show will not have: Regé-Jean Page.

In a post on Twitter today, the Netflix drama’s official account confirmed that the breakout star is not going to be back for the latest batch of episodes. What’s the reason for this? It’s not the end result of some larger controversy; instead, it’s mostly an adherence to some of the source material. Page was only set to appear on the first season of Bridgerton, so this is not some dramatic about-face by Shondaland.

Rest assured, there will still be plenty of reasons to watch the second season, including a new cast of characters and all of the same visual flair you would come to expect. The first season proved to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, and it led to immense buzz throughout the holidays and also Page appearing as a host on Saturday Night Live. We’re not sure that this release could have gone any better for them — hence, the decision to order another batch of episodes fairly fast.

Our hope is that we will have a chance to see Bridgerton season 2 at some point either late this year/early 2022, but the ball is in Netflix’s court on this one. They’re going to need to figure out what matters the most from a promotional standpoint here, though personally, we feel like it best suits them in order to get more episodes out there as soon as possible. The holiday season could also be a nice window for them in the end to launch this sort of stuff.

Hopefully, we’ll have more other, more delightful stories on Bridgerton season 2 in the near future…

