Bless the Harts canceled; no season 3 on the way on Fox







After two seasons on the air, it looks as though we’re at the end of the road here for Bless the Harts. Today, Fox formally decided to end the animated comedy, with the main reason seemingly being the show’s overall ratings.

Want to get a sense of what we’re talking about here? The show is down more than 40% this season in the 18-49 demographic from season 1, and the numbers have dropped even more since its return to TV this spring. With its stellar voice cast, there was hope that this could be the perfect addition to the network’s Animation Domination lineup — something that they are still admittedly trying their best in order to figure out. They’ve never been able to find that show to compliment perfectly the likes of Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy — and they will probably keep looking for at least the immediate future.

Is it possible that Bless the Harts could find some sort of season 3 future elsewhere? In theory yes, but we doubt it. Even with there being such a demand for animated shows elsewhere, this is a series with declining ratings and just from that alone, there may not be that much enthusiasm from potential buyers. Our hope instead is that the cast and crew behind the scenes here get a chance to dive into another project before too long. There should be plenty of other opportunities out there!

As for the majority of Fox’s other programs, hopefully we will get more news about their fate at some point over the next couple of months. This is a network that tends to like to figure out their upcoming lineup during May sweeps, and that may still be the case here even in these highly-unusual circumstances.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bless the Harts

What do you think about Bless the Harts being canceled at Fox?

Do you wish there was a season 3 coming down the road? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







