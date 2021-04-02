Grey’s Anatomy: Did Chyler Leigh return as Lexie via green screen?







We know that entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode, there were questions aplenty about the return of Chyler Leigh. We knew that Lexie was back on the show, but how in the world was it possible?

For those of you who aren’t aware, Leigh is a series regular on The CW’s Supergirl, and that films all the way up in Vancouver. Meanwhile, Grey’s films their own episodes in Los Angeles. With the strict quarantine rules in Canada right now, that seemingly rendered it impossible that Chyler could’ve reprised her role on the medical drama. Yet, it still happened … but how did it happen?

While nobody tied to the ABC show has confirmed anything already, odds are Lexie’s return was rendered possible through use of a green screen. We’ve yet to see (as of this writing) much footage that explicitly shows Chyler and Ellen Pompeo on the beach together at the same time. At the same time, we don’t think this is a CGI Lexie — that’s too difficult to nail perfectly, especially for a network TV show. The green-screen theory makes the most sense, given the Leigh could film her scenes from afar in Vancouver, likely in one day.

Ultimately, we give the producers credit for finding a way to make this return happen — while this may not have been an ideal circumstance, they still found a way to give viewers much of what they wanted. We gotta give them a lot of credit for that.

