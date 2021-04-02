Floribama Shore season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Aimee’s cousin visits







Floribama Shore season 4 episode 8 is going to be airing on MTV in a single week’s time, so do you want to learn what’s ahead? Let’s just say that a lot of it is going to revolve around family — or at the very least, the appearance of a family member.

In the video below, you can see Aimee’s cousin paying a visit to the crew, which inevitably is going to lead to a lot of hijinks all across the board. Whoever is brought into the show’s filming bubble is there for a very specific reason: To cause a lot of chaos. It’s almost like they’re being shot out of a metaphorical cannon. There could be arguments, games, and plenty of flirting.

Let’s just go ahead and pose the following question: What happens in the event that both Gus and Jeremiah develop an interest in her? Some of the gang has seen this situation play out already, and all signs point to it being front and center once more. It feels already like we’re in for quite the messy situation.

Before the end of this episode, our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to have some new energy injected into the show — even if it is fairly short-term overall. We wouldn’t be surprised if this appearance is fairly brief, mostly because we don’t need it to hijack the remainder of the season. (The fact that there is Gus-related drama coming as a result of all of this shouldn’t shock anyone at all out there.)

There is no synopsis for this episode at the moment — all we’ve got for now is the promo.

What do you want to see when it comes to Floribama Shore season 4 episode 8?

Let the games begin. 😈 We'll see y'all next week for a real interesting #MTVFloribamaShore! pic.twitter.com/qVRCxAofBn — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) April 2, 2021

