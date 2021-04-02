A Million Little Things season 3 episode 9 return date; a time change







There are a few things you should know about A Million Little Things season 3 episode 9, but let’s start with a time change. After airing for all of this season on Thursday nights, the character drama is about to shift somewhere else. Where are we talking? Think Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time — a spot that the show knows rather well. This is the timeslot where it originally premiered.

Want to know some more news about what lies ahead here when the show airs on April 7? The first episode back carries with it the title of “The Lost Sheep,” and it’s one that (big surprise) is going to cause pain for Katherine. She’s gone through so much already, and even the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 9 synopsis alludes to that:

“the lost sheep” – When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences … again. Rome and Regina offer support to Tyrell and his mother, and Maggie and Jamie are forced to address their relationship status on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Within this particular episode, we have a pretty good feeling that there are going to be all sorts of emotional moments — it’s hard for there not to be when you think about Maggie and Jamie’s story, plus everything that she’s gone through already with Gary. We’re starting to get to a point in the season where we’re getting a real sense of the shape of things to come, and we’re more than a little bit excited for what that means.

