Is Call Me Kat new tonight on Fox? More season 2 hopes

The first thing that we have to do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the show airing on Fox tonight. As a matter of fact, it’s possible that there may never be another episode again. We’re not trying to be negative here; instead, we’re just pointing out the difficulties that are at the heart of this situation. There is no word on a Call Me Kat season 2 at the moment, and the ratings are such that the show remains firmly on the bubble. Typically networks like Fox announce their decisions a little bit later in the year, so it’s our hope that more on the future here will be revealed at some point between now and mid-May.

Is there a strong case to be made for more here? Sure. The series (an adaptation of Miranda from the UK) has already developed a loyal audience, and it’s one that could develop more over the course of another year. It also has a fantastic lead in Mayim Bialik, and we really don’t think that there are a lot of other comedies like it on network television. Having executive producer Jim Parsons behind the scenes is also a nice touch.

In the end, though, this will probably come down to what Fox wants to do in the comedy genre moving forward. We know that they don’t have a lot of space on their schedule, and that comedies are not generating the ratings that they once were. Still, we’ll argue that there is SO much to love about Call Me Kat and it’s worth at least one more go.

