Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 10 spoilers: After the crossover…







As we prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 10 to air on NBC next week, the first thing we’ll say is this: We feel for the writers. We know that they’re capable of doing some great stuff, but following up the reunion of Benson and Stabler next week is no easy feat. That’s been years in the making, and the episode coming up next week seems to be a return to what’s familiar. The Special Victims Unit is going to focus on yet another harrowing case, and this one involves a neighborhood watch after a girl ends up missing.

For a few more details on what is to come, check out the full SVU season 22 episode 10 synopsis below:

04/08/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders. Guest starring Ari’el Stachel, Mark Cayne and Michael Dempsey. TV-14 D, L, V

Of course, we’re curious to see if there will be any residual effects of Stabler being back around the team, even if he is not there in physical form. Will Olivia feel like she has a better sense of closure — or, will that even matter? When you are in the thick of a case, it can be admittedly rather hard to think about anything other than what is directly in front of you.

For those who are wondering now as to whether or not there will be another crossover coming down the road, rest assured there will — it remains to be seen if it will be a big event like tonight, but Benson and Stabler will spend some more time together before this season formally comes to a close.

