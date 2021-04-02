Manifest season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Was everyone resurrected?







As we prepare for Manifest season 3 episode 2 next week, we certainly think we are entering it with more questions than answers. Take, for exactly, what in the world happened at the end of tonight. Also, what’s with Ben’s new theories?

Given what we’ve seen now with Flight 828, we’re now in a spot where things are even crazier. Are the passengers dead … or were they dead? We are in a place now where Ben is questioning whether or not they’ve all been resurrected, and it’s strangely not the weirdest idea in the world! You can at least imagine why people would think that based on what we’re seeing on the show right now, but the ultimate purpose of it remains to be seen … if it’s even true, anyway.

For a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Manifest season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

04/08/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s commitment to play by the rules and forces Grace to make a difficult decision. Ben enlists the aid of an old rival to save an old friend. Olive helps a new friend solve a calling that unearths a startling connection. TV-PG

To date, Manifest season 3 has been billed as one where a lot of information is going to be brought to light. Because of that, we have to at least assume that there are some major reveals around every corner. Maybe it’s too much to ask to get a TON of information over the course of the second episode of the season, but maybe a few different secrets will start to be unearthed. If that happens, it would set a nice foundation for things to come.

