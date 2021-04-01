Station 19 season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare to ‘Save Yourself’







Station 19 season 4 episode 10 is entitled “Save Yourself,” and as we prepare for this, we have to admit we’re concerned for many characters. Take, for example, Dean as he continues his battle against the police department. What he’s choosing to do is heroic, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend that it is going to be easy. There will be those who resist his efforts, and we can only hope that he makes it through to the other side.

Dean isn’t the only character who finds himself facing an issue in this episode; after already losing her brother Andrew, it looks like Carina could be losing her ability to stay in the United States.

Below, you can see the full Station 19 season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Save Yourself” – Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car. Meanwhile, Dean second guesses his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department; Travis’ dad fears he will be outed when his “golfing friend” is exposed to [the virus]; and Carina’s immigration status is called into question on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is one of those episodes where there are going to be a lot of different stories juggled, and we’re not even sure that there will be resolution to each one of them over the course of the hour. We have to think that the folks at Station 19 are going to be patient when it comes to unraveling stories with Dean and Travis — there is no real hurry, after all. We much prefer some of this stuff to the all-too-frequent crossovers in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Station 19 season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do watch that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







