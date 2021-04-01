Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? ‘Breathe’ & Lexie’s return







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying that the next new episode, entitled “Breathe,” is incredibly important. How could it not be? This episode marks the return of Lexie to the show, as the character will be spending time with Meredith Grey on the beach.

What will Chyler Leigh’s character bring to the show? That is one of the larger mysteries that we have at the moment. Luckily, we’ll have a chance to get answers in a matter of hours! After all, there is a new episode of the medical drama airing on the network tonight.

For some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch our preview for “Breathe” at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back for more news.

We know that all of the talk entering this episode is going to revolve around Lexie’s return and in all honesty, we understand that. How could we not? Remember along the way, though, that some other big things are happening, as well — the synopsis below is proof of that:

“Breathe” – The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with [the virus] and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

So after reading all of this, it’s clear there is some dark subject matter ahead — such is the way of things with Grey’s Anatomy this season. Let’s just hope that along the way, there is an opportunity to include a little bit of lightness, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy on ABC tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







