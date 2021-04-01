Is Young Sheldon new tonight? All sorts of season 4 news!







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? For those of you eager to get back into this show’s comedic world, we have info within!

With that being said, let’s start things off with some great news: After an NCAA Tournament hiatus the series is back tonight, and that’s no April Fools’ joke. The episode tonight is going to be a quirky one for Sheldon and Meemaw in particular, as the two will team up in order to conduct an experiment. We don’t know exactly how it will wrap up, but there’s probably going to be some comedy thrown in from start to finish.

To get a few more details all about what you can expect, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“A Box of Treasure and the Meemaw of Science” – Sheldon, Dr. Linkletter and Meemaw team up on a science experiment. Also, Mary is jealous that Pastor Jeff and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) are spending time together, and Georgie has a new side hustle, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 1 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those of you who want even more good news, how about that this episode will be the first of many airing throughout the month? We also know that there are going to be plenty more where that comes from, given that CBS has already renewed the show for three more seasons. (It will be on until at least season 7!) That means a chance to check out all sorts of other comedy, and to maybe transition into another part of Sheldon’s life once more. We don’t think we’ll ever get THAT close to where he is at the start of The Big Bang Theory, but there’s a lot of story still worthy of telling in between.

