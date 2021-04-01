Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 8, episode 9 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to give you an update to that — but then also a larger look ahead!

The bad news that we have to report for now is simply this: There is no new episode tonight. Yet, this is the final week without a new one for at least a little while! We can confirm that there are two more episodes coming in the weeks ahead — not only that, but we’ve got a look at them within this piece. Check out the new-found details for Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast below…

Episode 8 (April 8), “Fine is a Four Letter Word” – A TORNADO HITS AUSTIN – A tornado touches down in Austin and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe. Walker (Jared Padalecki), Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) rush to the school where Stella (Violet Brinson), August (Kale Culley) and Ruby (guest star Madelyn Kientz) are at a school dance. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abeline (Molly Hagan) stop at a store for supplies where old memories resurface and the two are forced to discuss their marriage. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) and Bret (guest star Alex Landi) get trapped in an elevator and everything Liam has been carrying on his shoulders gets the best of him and he makes a rash decision. The episode was written by Katherine Alyse and directed by Stacey K. Black (#108). Original airdate 4/8/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 9 (April 15), “Time. Place. Collateral.” – WALKER CLOSES IN ON EMILY’S KILLER – Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game. Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) takes August (Kale Culley) and Stella (Violet Brinson) on an unusual adventure. The episode was written by Bret VandenBos and directed by Steve Robin (#109). Original airdate 4/15/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Based on these two descriptions, episode 9 seems to be the one that most qualifies for can’t-miss territory. We’re talking here about an episode that could definitively answer some of the show’s largest questions about Emily. We’d love for this mystery to be resolved this season; that way, we can start to see Walker find a sense of inner peace.

