Magnum PI season 3 episode 12 video: Magnum, Higgins & a service dog







Magnum PI season 3 episode 12 will be arriving on CBS tomorrow night, and “Dark Harvest” will be another reminder of the size of Magnum’s heart.

For a little more insight into that, why not check out the full sneak peek below? Here, you can see Magnum and Higgins talk about the latest case, and it’s one of personal significance to Thomas: The search for a service dog. While they’ve had cases before about missing animals, this one is a little different for a multitude of reasons. Magnum’s known a lot of veterans, and he knows how important these animals are to them. He’s also an animal lover himself — or at the very least, animals not named Zeus and Apollo. This is a different case than searching for the missing cat Mittens, and Magnum wants to make it a top priority.

We certainly don’t think Higgins minds his enthusiasm on the matter, given that a quick and efficient investigation could lead to them achieving their desired result. It also benefits both of them to get this case resolved quickly, given that there are a number of other issues at hand right now. Take, for example, the fact that TC is being sued by a former disgruntled customer. It’s pretty clear that he could use whatever help they could possibly over, so we imagine a little bit of a mad scramble as they try to juggle all of these different things going on at once.

We are expecting a meaningful Magnum PI episode tomorrow, but let’s also hope for a little bit of that trademark humor and escapism. This show’s at its best when it is bringing you laughs, but also stories with deeper meaning.

Related News – Check out some more news when it comes to the next Magnum PI episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you watch that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







