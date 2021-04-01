Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Will Austin or Breydon be evicted?







Tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, the latest eviction is going to take place within the house — and it’s between Austin and Breydon.

This is a tricky situation for a number of different reasons. These two have been extremely close with each other throughout the game, and they’re not going to be the sort to campaign hard or throw each other under the bus.

Have both parties tried on some level? Sure, but for Austin it’s too little, too late. She isolated herself too much with Breydon early on, and the truth is that Breydon’s just got a better social game and has good bonds with a lot of people. There’s all the flirting with Tychon, there’s the good thing he has going with Rohan right now, and we think he could be safe for a little while. Austin knows that she’s going at this point, and both nominees are pretty set on the idea that Victoria was the invisible Head of Household.

For the remaining players in the game right now, the next goal is just studying for the Head of Household Competition. It looks like it’s some sort of mental comp based on what’s been shown to them in the house, so we’ll see what happens with that a little later tonight. This is one that either Breydon or Rohan desperately needs to win to get more allies — if not them, someone like Tina or Tera could benefit from it. The Sunsetters group plus Victoria has seized the most power as of late, but we don’t think they’re going to steamroll the game this season.

What do you think is going to happen on tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction show?

Let us know your thoughts and predictions now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Global.)

