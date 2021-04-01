The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 spoilers: The danger for Harold Cooper







Tonight on The Blacklist season 8 episode 12, the moment is finally here for Harold Cooper. His life is on the line, and it’s all due to the Man from the East we’ve seen throughout the past several episodes.

We know that this Man wants Cooper gone. Why? He suspects that he’s onto everything with N-13 and the operation going on behind the scenes. Reddington doesn’t want to kill him, but the longer Cooper pushes the issue, the more difficult this position gets for him. We’re at a point now where the Man from the East realizes that James Spader’s character may not do the deed himself, so it seems as though he’s ready to have someone else take it on instead.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what creator Jon Bokenkamp had to say on the subject of the showdown to come:

“All season, Reddington and Cooper have been at an impasse — Cooper is aiming for the truth at any cost and Reddington has warned him to stand down … This week, that conflict boils over and everything Reddington’s warned Cooper about becomes a very dangerous reality.”

There is a chance that Cooper dies tomorrow night, but there’s equally a chance that this situation is what causes Liz to come out of hiding. If Reddington can’t save Harold out of fear of exposing his allegiances, we may have to rely on someone else to do it instead. There aren’t too many candidates who are capable of this, unless the Task Force finds a way to band together or if Reddington cashes in on a favor that Park owes him.

No matter what happens tonight on the Blacklist, just be prepared for fireworks and a LOT of them.

