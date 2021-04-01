The Con season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at ABC?







Following its final airing tonight, is there a chance that The Con season 2 could come to ABC down the road? Or, is the most likely scenario that the documentary series is canceled?

One of the things that we should say right now is that technically, a show like this doesn’t really need a second season. It’s more about a specific series of subjects, and with documentaries, you really don’t want to force an episode when there isn’t one that is explicitly clear. Whoopi Goldberg does serve as a great conduit to telling some of these stories, and we’d be more than happy to see more of these down the road.

Unfortunately, at the moment we can’t say that we’re altogether optimistic that more new episodes are coming. Just take a look at the current state of the ratings — to date, the show is averaging a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2 million live viewers. These aren’t good on the surface, but recent ratings for the show have been even lower. Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern have long been a tough timeslot for ABC, and we’re not altogether sure that The Con is going to be the fix for that.

Of course, we don’t think that the network is going to make an immediate future when it comes to the future of The Con — odds are, they will wait to announce something when they get closer to May. This is when they plan out their schedule for upcoming seasons; if they do decide to bring the show back, it could be as some sort of special event or fill-in. We can’t see it returning as some full-time addition to the network’s lineup.

We did understand why ABC was so fascinated in the show to begin with, though — just think about the fascinating that is out there with true-crime as a genre.

Do you want to see The Con season 2 happen over at ABC?

