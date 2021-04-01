Resident Alien season 2 premiere date hopes over at Syfy







Following tonight’s finale, do you want to get the Resident Alien season 2 premiere date over at Syfy? Is it coming back?

We love being able to kick an article off with good news and here, we’ve got it! The Alan Tudyk series is officially going to be back for more. This show is one of those rare basic-cable entries in 2021 that managed to build an audience over time and generate real buzz — these are things often reserved for streaming shows these days! Give credit to the marketing strategy, fans of the source material, and of course the former Firefly star himself. He is one of those few leads who can balance different genres with such mastery. This show is more than just sci-fi; it’s a fascinating study of humanity.

In a statement following the renewal, here is what Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had to say:

“With ‘Resident Alien,’ everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great … The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

When could it return?

At the moment, our guess is that we’ll have a chance to see more episodes in 2022. Vaccines are becoming more available, and that should help Resident Alien come back sooner rather than later. Also, Resident Alien needs to come back on the air before too long in order to build up momentum.

