The Masked Singer: Was Logan Paul unmasked as Grandpa Monster?







Tonight, The Masked Singer brought us the second wild-card show of the season — but then also a big unmasking in the end.

As we went through most of the episode, the performer we were the most worried about was Grandpa Monster. We know that he was entertaining to watch, but the vocal talent wasn’t there on the same level as some of the other singers. We also thought that Grandpa’s identity was pretty clear — Logan Paul. We’re surprised that the judges caught on here as quick as they did, but most of the clues lined up with the controversial YouTube star.

So was Grandpa Monster actually revealed at the end of this? We couldn’t see any other unmasking unless people didn’t like the Chameleon for whatever reason! It’s a pretty talented crew this time around, so it’s harder for any one individual performer to stand out from the pack.

We’ll say this about Logan Paul on The Masked Singer — he did bring a lot of energy to the show during his time there. He is controversial, and with that in mind, we didn’t exactly suspect that we were going to be seeing him on this show anytime soon. Then again, isn’t the whole purpose to surprise us? We certainly thought that this grandpa was really someone who was a little bit older, but that was the show playing us from the get-go.

In the end, this is probably one of the more polarizing contestants and eliminations that you’re going to see. Some people are probably thrilled to see Logan Paul gone; yet, we know that he does have his fair share of devoted fans out there, and a lot of them are probably feeling sad.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What did you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







