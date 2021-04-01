Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 4 hopes through April







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that there will be some curiosity all about that question, and we’re happy to dive into now!

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Much like SEAL Team beforehand, these two shows are back on hiatus after just coming back from one previously. CBS has a tendency to do this with some of their shows in a way others do not, and in the case of SWAT, it’s really all about them trying to find a way to stretch this shortened season as long as possible. (Remember, the cast and crew returned to set later than usual due to the global health crisis.)

Given that SWAT is returning to CBS with new episodes on April 7, we’re a little surprised that there isn’t more information out there about it yet. Instead, the only thing we can say with confidence is that the title for this episode is “Sins of the Fathers.” Then, following this you’ll have yet another repeat on April 14. Ugh. This pattern is going to continue.

Followings “Sins of the Fathers,” we know already that another SWAT episode (entitled “Reckoning”) is set to air on Wednesday, April 21. Just from the title alone, we’re excited about what we’re going to have a chance to see! With that being said, though, we’ll probably be waiting for a long time for details on that given we don’t know much about the April 7 episode yet.

Ultimately, we know what SWAT is going to give us no matter when the episodes air — plenty of action and drama around every corner.

What do you most want to see on SWAT season 4 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight?

