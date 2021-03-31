Nancy Drew season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Who needs help?







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 11, you will see the CW show altering course from its lead-in. While you are going to see Riverdale embark on a months-long hiatus following tonight’s episode, the Kennedy McMann drama is staying course! New installments are going to air throughout the weeks ahead, and that is going to include “The Scourge of the Forgotten Rune,” the next new installment airing on Wednesday, April 7.

Do you want to know more insight about what you can expect here? Then check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew work together to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Ryan (Riley Smith) has an interesting conversation with Celia (guest star Teryl Rothery, “The Good Doctor”). Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim also star. Kristin Lehman directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#211). Original airdate 4/7/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those episodes that should prove interesting from a character standpoint. It’s not so much about some big, supernatural mystery; instead, the primary focus here for us is getting a chance to see how the Drew Crew can band together. This will show how loyal some of these characters truly are to each other, and that’s the support of thing that will matter no matter what the mystery is. Given where we are in the season right now, an episode like this is super-important … even if it’s just a stepping stone to something more later.

