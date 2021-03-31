





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Given what Jason Hayes was put through at the end of this past episode, it makes sense you want answers. Is he going to escape a potential murder charge? Will he ever live anything close to the life he once had again? There are reasons for a lot of concern at present, and no guarantee that things are going to get anything close to better in the near future.

Now, we come bearing some other bad news: You aren’t going to get a chance to see the outcome to any of this tonight. There is no SEAL Team episode airing tonight. This is a brief, one-week hiatus, and the next new episode “Limits of Loyalty” is coming on April 7. Judging from the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 11 synopsis that we’ve got below, this is a story that is picking up almost directly where tonight leaves off:

“Limits of Loyalty” – Jason is put on trial with a potential career-ending outcome, without knowing if his closest friend, Ray, has his back. Also, Stella moves in with Clay, and Sonny visits Hannah to help her prepare for the arrival of their baby, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what are we hoping to see throughout here? For Jason, it’s all coming down to finding a way to get out of this situation — and also seeing if there are enough people who can be there to support him. The rules associated with this trial come with their fair share of challenges, and these are things that will be difficult for him to overcome.

Also, we are glad that there are some emotional moments coming for some other characters — we know that Sonny has a lot to work on when it comes to his future as a father, and we could see some of that prep happen here.

