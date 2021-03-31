Chicago Med season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Can Ethan save a tennis star?







Chicago Med season 6 episode 11 is poised to arrive on NBC in one week’s time, and the pressure is going to be on Dr. Ethan Choi. How much so? Not only does he have a complicated case, but there is a celebrity at the center of it. In this case, an athlete. If he’s able to help this person, their career could continue. Otherwise, there’s a good chance that it doesn’t.

This is not the only thing that is unusual about this case, though — for more on that, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

04/07/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over. Goodwin’s new protocols cause a stir. TV-14

How will Ethan’s story go in the end here? The unexpected partnership should be a part of the fun — or at least we hope there’s a positive outcome here. Because these characters are often confined to such a small space, we appreciate any little thing that can shake up the norm.

As for Goodwin’s protocols, this may just be a reaction to the ever-changing hospital climate. While Chicago Med isn’t making the entirety of their series about the global health crisis of the past year, it’s still playing a role and we’re seeing characters react to it. That may be an impetus in part for what is going on here.

More than any individual story, we’re at present most excited to see Chicago Med air a couple of episodes in a row after a brief hiatus — and there have been plenty of them in general over the course of the past year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 11?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter right now in the comments! Once you check that out remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







