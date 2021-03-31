Riverdale season 5 episode 11 return date hopes for KJ Apa, cast







After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want the Riverdale season 5 episode 11 return date at The CW. After all, there is so much more to be excited about!

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see KJ Apa and the rest of cast back on the air. This episode tonight is being through of as the midseason finale, and a way for the show to be put on ice while the cast and crew get everything else together that they need to for the season. One of the most important things to remember here is that production for just about every show out there was delayed due to the health crisis; Riverdale is nowhere near where they would typically be in the season right now behind-the-scenes.

According to a report from The Futon Critic, you may be waiting until this summer to see the show back on the air. To be specific, Wednesday, July 7. We’ll see if that date is confirmed by The CW but if that is the case, it is an incredibly long time to have to wait for something like this to surface.

Will airing in the summer help or hurt the show? That’s admittedly one of the things that we’re waiting to have a clear answer on. There are some obvious benefits to going on the air then, including having a chance to capture viewers when nothing else is on. The CW has been experimenting with summer programming for a good while now. Yet, this is the first time that they’ve brought it to this particular level; we’re just glad there is already a season 6 renewal in case the ratings do drop.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







