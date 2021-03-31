CSI: Vegas revival official at CBS; Jorja Fox, William Petersen returning







There have been rumors out there for a long time about a potential CSI revival at CBS — now, it’s officially happening!

Today, the network confirmed 100% that a new version of the series is coming for the 2021-22 TV season. This is one that will bring back original series actors William Petersen and Jorja Fox, plus also Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. The logline (via TVLine) has the following to say about the series:

“Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

Rather than be thought of as a new season of the original show, CBS is going with slightly-different branding here — the series is officially going to be called CSI: Vegas.

In a statement talking further about the new iteration of the series, here is what network boss Kelly Kahl had to say:

Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today. We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox.

Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new team do what they do best: follow the evidence.

We can’t say that we’re shocked about this news in the slightest. The original CSI was a ratings juggernaut like no other, and it makes a good bit of sense that CBS sees all sorts of potential with new iteration both on the air and with streaming. What could make this revival work is that you are combining a little bit of the old with the new.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

