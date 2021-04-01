Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Benson, Stabler, & more!







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we finally at the moment so many have been waiting to see?

Let’s be honest — the past few weeks have been TORTURE of the worst kind. We’ve known that this Benson – Stabler reunion would be happening, but there was no way to make the time move any faster.

Luckily, the time for waiting is just about at an end! Tonight starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, the moment for Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni is going to be finally here. The action is going to start over on SVU before eventually heading over to Law & Order: Organized Crime, the new series that will show a very different side to Elliot Stabler. To better prepare you, why not check out the fun video courtesy of Meloni below? It’s a reminder of the close relationship between him and Hargitay — even though Chris hasn’t been a part of the franchise in years, the two maintained a bond and this reunion has to be a thrill. We’re also rather pleased to know that this is not the only crossover between SVU and Organized Crime we’re going to get this year.

Before these episodes air, let’s share some of the NBC details one more time for those who haven’t seen them yet.

SVU episode, “Return of the Prodigal Son” – 04/01/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad rallies around Det. Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family. Christopher Meloni, Isabel Gillies, Allison Siko and Jeffrey Scaperrotta guest star. TV-14 L,V

Organized Crime episode, “What Happens in Puglia” – 04/01/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SERIES PREMIERE — Christopher Meloni stars as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to take on the city’s most powerful organized crime syndicates and rebuild his life in the wake of a devastating personal loss. Dylan McDermott, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger also star. Mariska Hargitay guest stars. TV-14 L,V

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you want to see from Benson and Stabler on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







