The Blacklist season 8: When is Megan Boone returning as Liz Keen?







We know that most questions these days on The Blacklist season 8 have to do with the future of Megan Boone as Liz. In a way, this has overshadowed the larger story-based question of who Raymond Reddington really is.

Based on everything we’re seeing and hearing, it’s pretty clear that you will see Boone again on the NBC show. It’s mostly a matter of when.

So could Liz resurface on Friday’s “Rakitin”? There is a case to be made that she is the one who saves Cooper from the Man of the East, given that she does care about him despite her going off the grid and assembling an empire. Yet, there are also no photos out there of her, and we’re a little worried about the episode that follows. We’ve learned now that the April 16 episode is entitled “Anne,” and it feels like this will be a story featuring Reddington away from much of his typical world. Is there a proper spot to Liz to fit in there?

Ultimately, we do think that you’ll see Liz at some point over the next few episodes, but producers may take their time getting her and Reddington in the same room again. She’s been gone for so long now that the big return needs to be epic. It can’t just be because some viewers are missing her. We think it’d be a great tease on Friday to set the stage for the next hiatus, but the ball is ultimately in the writers’ court with that one.

Once some more official news breaks, we’ll offer an update here.

