Is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam? Where is Dr. Kapoor?







Is Anupam Kher leaving New Amsterdam, and also his role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor after being a longtime part of the show? We understand if you’re wondering…

After all, just think about the fact that Kapoor was not a prominent part of tonight’s new episode, as the character is away on recovery. It’s a cause for concern, though honestly, it’s not as concerning as what was going on with him in the premiere.

The question you may still be left wondering is rather simple: Is Dr. Kapoor coming back? That seems to be the impression that Dr. Max Goodwin has. He seems to think that he will be back, but the hospital is finding a way to keep going strong without him. That’s a testament to the people he has on staff, and also the determination of Max to empower those all around him.

For the time being, though, know this: There is no public word that Kher is leaving New Amsterdam, and it’s our hope that he will be back in due time. This is a show that does temporarily move actors in and out of storylines based on what’s happening in their character’s lives — remember that Floyd Reynolds was gone temporarily from the hospital and is still trying to regain his footing. We don’t always see what people are doing outside of the title hospital, so this does help to contribute to the mystery here and there.

Hopefully, we will see Dr. Kapoor back on New Amsterdam and with some important stories that put the character front and center. We have to imagine that the transition back into full-time work will come with its fair share of challenges after everything that has happened with him.

What do you think is going to happen with Dr. Kapoor moving forward on New Amsterdam?

