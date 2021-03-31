Tough as Nails season 2 episode 8 sneak peek: Can Dirty Hands clinch?







As you prepare for Tough as Nails season 2 episode 8 arriving on CBS tomorrow night, what can you expect to see? This is an episode entitled “Running on Empty,” and the sneak peek below focuses almost entirely on the team challenge.

So what can you expect here? Think in terms of trying to see whether or not Dirty Hands or Savage Crew can breathe new life into a car. If Dirty Hands can do it, then there’s a good chance that they can walk away with the $60,000 bonus. The synopsis below reinforces this:

“Running on Empty” –Dirty Hands looks to clench the $60,000 bonus in the team competition by being the first crew to restore a wreck into a working car, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, March 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.

Meanwhile, you can see courtesy of the latest sneak peek just how much work these teams have ahead of them, given that trying to restore a car in this shape is not going to be easy. It’s also going to be harder if you don’t have someone who specializes in this sort of thing on your team already. There’s a steep learning curve involved here and in the end, we’ll see precisely what unravels.

The thing that we are probably the most excited about on the outside looking in is the sense of competitiveness that we’ve got on this season. At this point in season 1, we already had a pretty good sense of who the winner would most likely be. There are a lot of contenders left, and it may just come down to some of the specific tasks that you see at the end of the road.

