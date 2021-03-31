Animal Kingdom season 5: Latest teaser focuses on Craig







We are inching closer and closer to the premiere of Animal Kingdom season 5 on TNT this summer, and we’ll take whatever teaser we can!

Of course, we’re counting down the days until something closer to a full trailer arrives, but for now we’ll take whatever of these small teasers that we can. The one below focuses primarily on the character of Craig, and it’s a reminder of where both he and the rest of the Cody boys are at. Smurf is gone — with that, they are all in a position where they are calling the shots. They have to now figure out what’s the best arrangement as they take on jobs and go about their business.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any Animal Kingdom video updates all season, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Once the series returns, we’ll be discussing updates as they transpire.

If we were to look at the Cody clan on paper, then you would say easily that J will be the new kingpin. He’s got the best mind for it, and he’s also willing to do whatever he needs to in order to get the job done.

As for Craig specifically, he’s probably going to be entering this season with a new perspective. He’s undergone so many life changes, so how do those influence him? What is he going to do if things go off the rails? What sort of legacy does he want to leave behind? We’re not sure that we would use “domestic” to describe any of the Cody’s, but he may have more riding on his jobs than anyone in terms of his home life. It’ll be exciting to see how that works its way through the remainder of the season.

There’s no official premiere date yet for season 5, but we’re hoping for late May/early June to see everyone back in action.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

How do you think the story for Craig is going to evolve?

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







