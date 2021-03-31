Last Man Standing season 9. Tim Allen talks final day of filming







We still have many weeks of Last Man Standing to go until the series finale airs, but things are a little bit different behind the scenes.

How much so? Let’s just say that tonight marks the final day of filming the sitcom. This is going to be a very emotional evening for the entire cast and crew, and star Tim Allen noted on Twitter that there will be a limited audience in attendance for this final day.

It’s going to be tough for a lot of people involved here to say goodbye. Allen, Nancy Travis, and many other cast and crew members have been there from the very beginning, and there are a lot of other actors have joined along the way. Every one of them has poured their hearts into this show, and this season has to be one of the most difficult yet. Just think in terms of all of the added protocols, starting production late, and figuring out how to tell stories that factor in current events but also give people hope.

At the moment, it’s far too early to tell for sure how Last Man Standing is going to conclude — in the end, it’s almost better to not know. This is one of those shows that is going to be better when there are a few surprises thrown in, and we absolutely think that there are going to be some here. We know already that Kaitlyn Dever (Eve) is going to be back — we’d love to see other familiar faces, callbacks to the past, and more than anything else joy. This is a show about family; the most important thing to us is that Last Man Standing closes with a message about the importance of family and having fun with those in your life. Let’s just hope the final minutes deliver.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Last Man Standing series finale?

Really hard moments this last day. We will get a limited audience for the live show tonite. Going out mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/eFlhgVzKWh — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 30, 2021

