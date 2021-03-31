Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? About the show’s biggest shocker…







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? In this article, we’ll hand over an answer to that question, while also getting more into one of the show’s most-iconic moments.

Unfortunately, the answer to the main question in this article is the same as it’s been for the past few weeks: There is no new episode on the air tonight. We know that the series is returning on Tuesday, April 13, but producers remain somewhat hush-hush about what’s coming up in terms of the story. All we can say with confidence is that you’re going to see more obstacles, more danger, and also a whole new mystery spawn up.

Now with that said, let’s spend a moment or two talking about one of the show’s biggest moments, one that came all the way back in the pilot — the death of Cody. Ryan Phillippe was promoted heavily as one of the big stars going in, so it was a curveball almost nobody saw coming. So why do it? Obviously, a big part of it is for shock value. It was also a careful decision to have the moment happen in the first place.

Speaking (via Entertainment Weekly) while at a recent PaleyFest LA event for the show, here is some of what executive producer Ross Fineman had to say:

“I’ve been with this project since the inception and we kept playing with ‘When does Cody die?’ … For awhile there, it was actually in the second script, and there was a great cliffhanger, which I can’t remember at the moment, at the end of the first script.”

We do think killing off Cody in the pilot was a way in order to ensure viewers keep watching. While it may have angered some longtime Phillippe fans, it set the stage for how nobody is safe. Since that time, we’ve seen a number of other big characters killed off!

